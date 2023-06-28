'So happy to tell the world he is here': Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome baby No. 4 via surrogate

Teigen shared the news on Instagram along with a photo of their newest member of the family.

WASHINGTON — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed on Wednesday that they have welcomed their fourth child via surrogate.

Teigen took to Instagram to share the news of the latest addition to the family, Wren Alexander Stephens.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to the tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Along with the announcement, Teigen got candid about the surrogacy process following her miscarriage in 2020.

"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own," the model shared. "In 2021, we reached out to surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl."

Teigen shared that early in the surrogacy process she had wanted to "try to carry just one more time" and that her and Legend restarted the IVF process. Through this process, Teigen and Legend had their daughter Esti, who was born in January.

"Around the same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra." she said. "As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy."

The model and cookbook author said that her and Alexandra "ate hot pot to celebrate" and "watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies."

Teigen and Legend welcomed their baby boy "just minutes before midnight" on June 19.

The model has been transparent about her fertility issues in recent years. In 2020, she opened up about her miscarriage at 20 weeks with her son Jack.

In the heartbreaking message shared on Medium and social media at the time, she talked about dealing with "partial placenta abruption."

During this time, Legend dedicated a performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to Teigen after she announced the news of her miscarriage.