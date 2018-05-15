Tulsa police say they've taken into custody a woman who bound and gagged her three daughters, stabbed the eldest repeatedly, and set their house on fire.

Police said Tuesday that a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe.

Oklahoma authorities say a patrol officer located 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad in her vehicle in downtown Tulsa, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities had been searching for Ahmad since Monday night, when officers found her house on fire and her 11-year-old daughter suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say the 11-year-old girl is in "very severe condition" in a Tulsa hospital.

***UPDATE*** 05-15-2018 1:45PM



The suspect is in custody and currently being interviewed by the Lead Detective in the case. pic.twitter.com/DJ0SKvY78K — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 15, 2018

Big thanks to Anastasia and Emily for seeing the suspect’s vehicle and calling 911. Emily, a mother herself, had been concerned about the child and noticed a car matching the description. After calling the police, we responded within minutes and found the suspect and victim. pic.twitter.com/DKJ8MVOmuV — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.