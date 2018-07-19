Chick-fil-A announced it is discontinuing its popular cow calendar, which offered customers free food every month.

2018 is the last year for the cow calendar, Chick-fil-A said in a statement on its website. The promotional calendar was a popular holiday gift that went on sale every November for $8.

"Yes, we have made the difficult decision to retire our annual Cow Calendars at the end of 2018," Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

People who have this year's calendar will still be able to redeem freebies through December 2018, the company said. In 2018, cow calendar deals included free nuggets in January, free waffle fries in May and free soft drinks in July. Customers had to activate a "cow calendar card" to access all the deals.

Chick-fil-A said it will offer "new ways" for customers to take advantage of deals and will announce "exciting updates" this August. The company also encouraged customers to purchase Chick-fil-A gift cards for the holiday season.

Cow calendar fans expressed their dismay on Twitter, calling the decision a "mistake."

Chick Fil A: I have an idea



Me: What



Chick Fil A: let’s take away the brownies



Me:



Chick Fil A: and Cole Slaw



Me:



Chick Fil A: and Chicken salad



Me:



Chick Fil A: and Cow Calendars



Me:



Chick Fil A: Try our new superfood salad though



Me: smh pic.twitter.com/xA7D9eOjzg — Max (@Msenoff226) July 18, 2018

how to know you're southern 101:

chick fil a just said they're doing away with the cow calendars and i actually teared up? ?? ?? ? ? — al: chan’s a hufflepuff💛🖤 (@leemin_homg) July 18, 2018

Noooooooooo @ChickfilA. The cow calendar was one of the highlights on my year. pic.twitter.com/MOa21lh9l4 — Fayne Samantha (@Faynesamantha) July 18, 2018

Someone using the name "Association of Cow Calendar Admirers" even created a Change.org petition for Chick-fil-A to bring back the calendar, saying, "We need the Cow Calendar. We need the brief moments of comedic joy it brings in a further connecting and frightening world."

