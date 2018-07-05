CHICAGO -- There's been an alarming surge of gun violence in America's third-largest city -- Chicago. More than 50 people have been shot in the past seven days. At least five have died.

The recent warm weather may have played a role in the crime surge. After a frigid first four months of 2018, the city had seen a 22 percent drop in murders -- and a 26-percent decrease in shootings -- compared with the same period last year, according to the Chicago Police Department.

But this week's gun violence seems to have put an end to safer streets.

Since Saturday morning, bullets killed two men and wounded 16 others, including a 12-year-old boy. Some other 28 people were shot since Friday, totaling at least 54 shootings this week.

Law enforcement officers were not spared.

