Charlottesville removes Confederate statue near rally site

A crowd cheered as workers removed a Confederate statue near the site of a violent white nationalist rally three years ago.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A crowd cheered Saturday as workers in Charlottesville removed a Confederate statue near the site of a violent white nationalist rally three years ago.

The removal of a bronze figure of a Confederate soldier known as “At Ready” is seen in Charlottesville as a milestone in eliminating divisive symbols of the Civil War.

The process of removing the statue began Saturday morning as workers affixed straps to the 900-pound statute to prepare to remove it from its base.

A crowd of about 100 people cheered behind metal barricades as the figure was lifted from its pedestal and lowered to the ground.