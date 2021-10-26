Carli Lloyd ends legendary soccer career in 6-0 US rout of South Korea

Lloyd finishes her career with two World Cup trophies, two Olympic gold medals and 134 career international goals.

ST PAUL, Minn — The U.S. women sent Carli Lloyd into retirement with a 6-0 rout of South Korea on Tuesday night.

Lloyd didn't score in her final match, but it hardly mattered because the night was all about her. Fans chanted Lloyd’s name before the match, with one holding a sign that read: “One More World Cup, Please?”

Lloyd is retiring after a career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. She scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory over Japan in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final.

Lloyd’s final match was her 316th with the national team, the second-most international appearances of any player. She scored 134 goals for the United States, third most in team history, along with 61 assists.

Lloyd was subbed out in the 65th minute and sobbed as she left to a standing ovation by the crowd of 18,115 at Allianz Field. She removed her cleats and pulled off her jersey, revealing another jersey with her married name, Hollins, emblazoned on the back.

Carli Lloyd leaves field in US jersey for last time after 17 Years, 361 Games, 2 World Cup wins, 2 Olympic Golds, 2 FIFA Player of Year Awards. A legend who played as if each game was her last, is done. Will never see her like again 🇺🇸🙌 #ThankYouCarli pic.twitter.com/yMUmS5b8Xl — roger bennett (@rogbennett) October 27, 2021

Lloyd, 39, had hinted she was nearing the end of her career before the Tokyo Olympics. The United States won the bronze medal this summer, with Lloyd scoring a pair of goals in a 4-3 victory over Australia. She announced plans to retire shortly thereafter.

She became the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 goals in the event are the most for a U.S. player.

🔊🇺🇸 @CarliLloyd addresses the crowd after her final game for the @USWNT pic.twitter.com/djY16FX3K8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 27, 2021

Following the team’s 0-0 draw last week against South Korea in Kansas City, Kansas, Lloyd passed her No. 10 jersey to Lindsey Horan, who will wear the number starting in 2022.

Lloyd made her first appearance with the national team in 2005 and her career reached its high point with her hat trick in the World Cup final. Her third goal against Japan was a blistering strike from midfield.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Lloyd scored in a 1-0 overtime victory over Brazil for the gold medal. Four years later, she scored both goals in the gold-medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium, becoming the only player to score winning goals in consecutive Olympic finals.

17 years and a career for the ages. @CarliLloyd leaves the field in a #USWNT uniform for the final time.#ThankYouCarli pic.twitter.com/lG4N92NNxp — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) October 27, 2021

A New Jersey native, Lloyd has also played professionally for some 12 years, spanning stints in the now-defunct Women’s Professional Soccer league and the National Women’s Soccer League. She will finish off her pro season with the NWSL’s Gotham FC, which has two games left in the regular season.

Against South Korea on Tuesday, Horan put the United States in front in the ninth minute with a goal that deflected off an opposing player. It was her 24th career goal.

An own goal put the Americans up 2-0 just before halftime.