ROSWELL, Ga. – A special needs teen was accidentally shot to death by another young man with special needs near Atlanta Tuesday. Now their caretaker has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Zachary Chambless was accidentally shot to death by a young man with special needs, according to police in Roswell, Georgia. (Family photo)

Gerard Brister was taking a group of special needs teens on a camping trip when he stopped at a store and left the six boys in his vehicle.

“It appears the gun was in the vehicle," Sgt. Zachary Frommer said. "It was a vehicle that I believe belongs to the chaperone or at least was being driven by the chaperone. The chaperone went in the store and left the kids in the car.”

According to police, one of the teens, a 21-year-old with "significantly diminished capabilities" allegedly picked up the gun from under the seat and shot and killed 17-year-old Zachary Chambless of Dunwoody.

Police said witnesses told them they heard the gunshots.

“I heard two gunshots go off," said Rhiannon Lindsay, a witness. "They were right after each other, just two quick pops.”

A bystander in the parking lot, a 63-year-old man not connected to the group, was grazed in the hand. Authorities said he drove himself to the hospital.

Brister’s attorney said he’s very distraught over what happened.

"He is actually devastated by it. He never knew anything like this would happen and this was totally unintentional and for him was not forseeable. He just didn't expect this," his attorney stated in court.

Brister has had no previous run-ins with the law.

Brister, along with another man, founded the My Buddy & Me program, which catered to teens and young adults in the metro Atlanta area that have special needs, according to their website, which has since been deleted.

They "give parents a chance to recoup and regroup while providing healthy, fun environment for their teens and young adults," according the deleted website.

After the shooting, the state opened an investigation into the program.

