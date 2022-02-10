Deputies say three teens between the ages of 15 and 16 are suspected of breaking into an unlocked vehicle and attempting to drive away from deputies.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 15-year-old is dead and two others are in the hospital after a car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say three boys between the ages of 15 and 16 are suspected of breaking into an unlocked vehicle in a driveway near 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street North and attempting to drive away from deputies.

Deputies say one of the suspects, later identified as the 15-year-old driver, used his T-shirt to open the vehicle door of the Maserati, which was unlocked and the keys were inside.

"The other two suspects...also got into the vehicle and headed eastbound on 62nd Street North with no headlights on," the news release stated.

It was reported that deputies attempted to stop the car, however, the car accelerated to over 80 mph. The agency says deputies did not pursue the Maserati.

It's reported that Lang lost control of Maserati in the area between Martin Luther King Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. The sheriff's office wrote that the Maserati "drove over a curb, hit the business sign and the vehicle flipped."

Mario Bonilla, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the 15-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.