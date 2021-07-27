Capitol Police body cam video shown during January 6 Select Committee hearing

WARNING: The video may contain obscenities and disturbing visuals.

During emotional testimony, four police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 vividly recalled the violence they endured while fighting against Donald Trump’s supporters.

In telling their stories Tuesday, the officers said they wanted to set the record straight about the “hell” they experienced. One officer recalled being beaten and repeatedly shocked with a stun gun. Another feared for his life.