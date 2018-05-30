Cal's women's basketball coach says Southwest Airlines asked her to "prove" that her biracial son was hers before boarding a flight from Denver to Oakland.

In a series of tweets Monday, coach Lindsay Gottlieb wrote that an employee at Southwest's ticket counter asked for proof that she is Jordan Gottlieb Martin's mother in the form of a birth certificate. Gottlieb claimed that the Southwest employee, who cited "federal law," then asked her to "prove I’m (his) mother with (a) Facebook post."

"She said because we have (a) different last name," Gottlieb wrote in one tweet. "My guess is (it's) because he has a different skin color."

In a subsequent statement provided to USA TODAY Sports through an athletic-department spokesperson, the 40-year-old coach called the interaction "uncomfortable and hurtful."

"I felt that in this situation it was my responsibility to say, 'Hey, this isn’t OK,'" Gottlieb said in the statement. "We had a passport that verified our son’s age and identity, and both parents were present. But still being pushed further to 'prove' that he was my son felt disrespectful and motivated by more than just concern for his well-being."

@SouthwestAir I’m appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1 year old son, ticket counter personnel told me I had to “prove” that he was my son, despite having his passport. She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color. — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 28, 2018

Gottlieb said she reached out to Southwest Airlines on social media and they quickly apologized, telling her that they would use the interaction as a "coaching" moment.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday morning, the airline company said it had corresponded with Gottlieb to address her concerns and spoken to the employee involved.

"We apologize if our interaction made this family uncomfortable — that is never our intention," Southwest Airlines said in the statement. "Our employees are well-regarded for their hospitality, and we always strive for the best experience for anyone who entrusts us with their family’s travel.

"Southwest Airlines’ policy is to verify lap children are younger than the age of two by reviewing a birth certificate or government issued identification. Certain international locations require us to verify additional paperwork for those travelling with a minor. Domestic travel does not require carriers to match last names of a child and guardian."

This family is on a holiday weekend adventure to support @Kenzie4bs at @usabasketball U18 trials. 💙💛🐻 pic.twitter.com/cbAcRdKyhJ — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 26, 2018

Gottlieb has guided the Golden Bears to six NCAA tournament appearances in seven seasons as their head coach, including a trip to the Final Four in 2013. She met her fiancé, Patrick Martin, who is black, in 2014, and their son turned 1 earlier this month.

Gottlieb, who is one of several mothers who also work as Division I women's basketball coaches, said she appreciated Southwest's response but was nevertheless hurt by what occurred.

"While it was upsetting and emotional, I realize that this was just one day of my life where I was uncomfortable and our family was made to feel 'less than' whereas others face similar situations on a daily basis," she said in the statement.

"I hope the coverage this has received can serve as a learning opportunity and that all families — regardless of how 'traditional' they may or may not look — are treated with dignity and respect."

