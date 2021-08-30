Cajun Navy heads to Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Rob Gaudet, Founder of the Cajun Navy Ground Force, said his team is now on the ground in Houma helping with rescues.

HOUMA, La. — Search and rescue operations are underway in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida ripped through the state.

The Cajun Navy put a call out on social media looking for volunteers willing to help. Houstonians and many others answered. They met in Lafayette and made the drive to Houma on Monday.

Rob Gaudet, Founder of the Cajun Navy Ground Force, said his team is now on the ground in Houma helping with rescues. He said the main focus, however, is to help victims regain a sense of control in the aftermath of the storm.

Gaudet said they set up a mobile unit at the Walmart on MLK Boulevard. It will distribute food, water, supplies, gas and medical care to those in need. They will also take in stranded pets.

"Once services come back online, once there's gasoline ... gasoline's the first thing. If you drive into town to check your home not realizing you're not gonna find gasoline to get out of there, you get stranded. You need food. Now you need water. If you have your child with you, you need diapers. So, we come in for a temporary solution to those problems," Gaudet said.