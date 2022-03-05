Booking photo released of WNBA star Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia

The Houston native was detained in February for allegedly having vape cartridges with hashish oil in her airport luggage.

MOSCOW, Russia — A booking photo was released of WNBA player Brittney Griner while she's detained in Russia. The photo was obtained by Russian State Television and CNN.

According to the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Griner was detained back in February. She had flown to Moscow from New York, and according to Russian officials, a dog indicated drugs may be in her carry-on luggage.

A Russian press release said that a professional basketball player had been detained for allegedly having vapes that contained hashish oil in her airport luggage and that an investigation was underway.

The booking photo shows Brittney Griner holding up a piece of paper. It's not clear where she was when the photo was taken.

Griner has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

People and organizations in the U.S. have been calling for Brittney Griner's release. Her wife made a statement on Instagram asking for prayers and privacy. Griner's high school coach shared her thoughts with KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz.

A Change.org petition has been started to have the Houston native returned home safely. As of Feb. 8, it has over 30,000 signatures.

Richard Stoll, Albert Thomas professor of political science at Rice University, weighed in on whether public demands for Griner’s release really make a difference.

“Probably not, but they might as well try,” Stoll said.

Because the arrest happened in February, Stoll doesn't think it initially had anything to do with the current geopolitical climate.