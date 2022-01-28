Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit to city

WASHINGTON — Authorities confirmed Friday morning they are responding to a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood. The incident comes just a few hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh to discuss the infrastructure bill.
Around 6:50 a.m. Eastern, the city of Pittsburgh's Public Safety department tweeted there had been a confirmed bridge collapse in the area of Forbes and Braddock.
Officials later urged everyone to avoid the area "if at all possible," because of a strong smell of natural gas in the area, which they later said was coming from a gas line that had been cut in the incident.
There is no official word on injuries at this time.
Local media outlets shared a photo from the scene that shows several vehicles and a bus on the collapsed section of the snow-covered bridge.
CBS Pittsburgh reported that sources said the bus had three passengers and a drive on board at the time of the collapse, but none of those four were injured.
According to the White House schedule, the president was scheduled to speak at Carnegie Mellon University Friday afternoon about "strengthening the nation’s supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing, creating good-paying, union jobs, and building a better America, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."