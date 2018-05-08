Newly enshrined Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins delivered a powerful message to individuals suffering from depression during his 22-minute speech that felt more like a sermon Saturday night.

“There’s hope. There is something on the other side of this. Don’t stay where you are. Keep moving. Keep pushing through,” Dawkins said in one of the most moving moments of Saturday’s ceremony.

Dawkins revealed in interviews earlier this week that he suffered from depression early in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and battled suicidal thoughts to the point that he considered how he could end his life so that his family would still collect his life insurance.

He elaborated in his Hall of Fame speech, thanking former Eagles assistant coach Emmitt Thomas — “Uncle Emmitt,” Dawkins called him — and his wife, Connie, his high school sweetheart, for saving his life.

