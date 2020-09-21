Although no timetable has been released in Breonna Taylor decision, LMPD's interim chief has declared a 'state of emergency' for the police department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department's interim chief Robert Schroeder announced a 'state of emergency' for the entire department. Schroeder said it is preparation for a decision from the Attorney General's office in the Breonna Taylor case.

Schroeder released a statement saying all off-day and vacation requests were canceled until further notice. The statement also noted that no timetable for Daniel Cameron's decision had been given.'

Full statement from LMPD:

"As we prepare for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement in the Breonna Taylor case, LMPD is canceling all off-day and vacation requests until further notice. The public may also see barriers being staged around downtown, which is another part of our preparations. It is important to note that the AG has said there is no timetable for the announcement."

There were several other businesses seen boarding up in downtown Louisville but we don't know if it is in anticipation of a decision being announced in Taylor's case.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office didn't respond to our calls but did refer us to his tweet from September 9.

Here's a copy of the LMPD's 'state of emergency':

Friday a judge signed an order allowing the federal courthouse to be closed for the week and cases moved to online.