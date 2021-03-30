Officer Talley, who was killed during the grocery store mass shooting, was born in Houston.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A public funeral is scheduled Tuesday for Eric Talley, the Boulder Police officer who was killed in the March 22 mass shooting at a King Soopers.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said the funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church at 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette. A law enforcement procession for Talley departed from Thornton at about 10 a.m., and arrived at the memorial service in Lafayette at about 10:30 a.m.

The public is allowed to attend the funeral, but capacity will be limited due to COVID-19.

No one will be allowed to enter the church’s parking lot after 10:30 a.m., and only clear bags will be allowed inside the venue. Cellphone videos and photos will not be allowed.

Talley was one of the 10 people killed in the shooting at the King Soopers off South Table Mesa Drive.

The 51-year-old leaves behind a wife and seven children. The oldest is 20, and the youngest is 7 years old. He left a previous career to become a police officer in 2010 and previously made the news for rescuing ducklings from a storm drain in 2013.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold remembered Talley for his love for public service.

"He’s everything policing needs, he cared about this community, Boulder Police, his family,” Herold said. “He was willing to die to protect others, and that gets lost in translation."

Talley is the sixth Boulder officer killed in the line of duty.

A patrol vehicle parked outside the Boulder Police Department at 1805 33rd St. has become a makeshift memorial for Talley, and the public has been leaving notes of support and thankfulness for the officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.