First responders mourn loss of Boulder Police officer in King Soopers shooting

Law enforcement from across Colorado shared messages of sympathy for the Boulder Police officer and nine other people killed in the King Soopers shooting.

BOULDER, Colo. — Law enforcement agencies from across Colorado and the nation took to social media to mourn the loss of a Boulder Police officer who was among 10 killed in a shooting at a King Soopers Monday afternoon.

The officer was later identified as 51-year-old Eric Talley.

A suspect is in custody, and there is no longer believed to be a threat to the public.

Details about the shooting remained unclear Monday evening, but moments after investigators announced the officer's death, police cars from throughout the Denver metro area gathered near the King Soopers at Table Mesa Drive to mourn the fallen public servant, who is the first Boulder officer killed in the line of duty since 1994.

Police said they are still working to notify the other victims' families. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting.

There was an outpouring of support from agencies across Colorado.

This included the Colorado Office of Emergency Management, which said it was ready to stand by in support.

Our hearts are broken for the Boulder community members and @boulderpolice impacted and lost today. We stand ready to support you. 💔 — CO - Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) March 23, 2021

Other agencies said they were grieving with their brothers and sisters in Boulder, who lost one of their own.

We join with our brothers and sisters of the @BoulderPolice tonight as they grieve the loss of one of their officers in the tragic shooting in Boulder. — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) March 23, 2021

Our hearts are heavy tonight following the loss of lives this afternoon in Boulder. Our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters with the @boulderpolice as they have lost one of their own today. #BoulderStrong pic.twitter.com/NCsrISUA1A — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 23, 2021

The hearts of all of us at the Lakewood Police Department are with victims of today’s senseless tragedy and our brothers and sisters at @boulderpolice. pic.twitter.com/SFXglbD7o2 — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) March 23, 2021

We at the Denver Police Department share our deepest and most heartfelt condolences with the Boulder Community on this difficult day. Our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives today, including the @boulderpolice officer who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/Kpr7SSK6I8 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 23, 2021

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said its thoughts were with all of the victims and their families, who were receiving news no one wants to hear.

Our ❤️’s break as an agency as we mourn all the lives taken today in a selfless act. We ask our community to please keep all the victims, families, first responders, and @boulderpolice in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve a brother, friend, officer, husband, and father. pic.twitter.com/2oWmy5T69F — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) March 23, 2021

Other notes continued to pour in.

More info will be released when they can, but Active Shooter in Boulder King Soopers killed a number of people, including a Boulder Police Officer. They are still processing the scene and notifying loved ones. Hearts broken! pic.twitter.com/A1CCKGQnJc — Glendale CO Police (@Glendale_PD_CO) March 23, 2021

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims & those impacted by today’s tragic events in Boulder. We mourn the losses with our fellow Coloradans. We’re prepared to assist our law enforcement partners in any capacity & offer our full resources. — MetroDenverCrimeStop (@CrimeStoppersCO) March 23, 2021

The agencies also warned the public to only trust verified information from the source.

We are absolutely heartbroken for our neighbors in the Boulder community & @boulderpolice this evening.



Please continue to follow their account for verified updates & accurate information. https://t.co/EcLS64CyOX — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) March 23, 2021

Broomfield Police ended their tribute with "rest in peace, we have the watch from here."

We are absolutely devastated to learn that a @boulderpolice Officer was killed today while responding to the shooting at the King Soopers. Our hearts are with the officer and all of the Boulder Police Department. Rest In Peace, we have the watch from here. 💔💙🇺🇸 — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) March 23, 2021

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call 303-441-3333.