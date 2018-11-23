MARION COUNTY, Fla.— Body camera footage from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows a woman drop an infant while running through traffic.

Deputies said Kayla Morgan, 23, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and resisting officers.

Morgan was acting erratic and darting in and out of cars with a very small child in her arms, authorities said. She started walking in front of cars and run away when deputies tried to confront her.

The body cam footage caught the moment the baby fell out of Morgan’s arms and lands head first on the side of the highway.

The baby could be heard crying as deputies picked it up and cradled it. Deputies said the infant was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture.

