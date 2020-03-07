'Lift Every Voice and Sing': The history of the Black national anthem

The song, first written as a poem after the slavery era, is getting increased interest amid worldwide calls for racial justice.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing," a song that has often been called the Black national anthem, has received increased interest as worldwide protests continue over police brutality and racial injustice.

According to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the song was originally written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson. NPR reports the poem was written when Jim Crow laws were replacing slavery and it became a rallying cry for Black communities, particularly in the South.

James' brother, John Rosamond Johnson, put the poem to music in 1899.

The first public performance of the song (which was also produced as "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing") was on Feb. 12, 1900, in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the NAACP. It was sung by 500 children at the Stanton School where James Weldon Johnson was principal. It became the official song of the NAACP in 1919.

The Jacksonville Children's Chorus annually performs a "Lift Every Voice and Sing" concert, joined by choirs from historically black colleges across the nation.

James Weldon Johnson spent 10 years as the executive secretary of the NAACP -- essentially its leader. He was the first African American to hold the position.

Listen to a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in the video below. The lyrics are posted below the video.

Lift Every Voice and Sing lyrics

Lift ev'ry voice and sing

'Til earth and heaven ring

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty

Let our rejoicing rise

High as the list'ning skies

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun

Let us march on 'til victory is won

Stony the road we trod

Bitter the chastening rod

Felt in the days when hope unborn had died

Yet with a steady beat

Have not our weary feet

Come to the place for which our fathers sighed?

We have come over a way that with tears has been watered

We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered

Out from the gloomy past

'Til now we stand at last

Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast