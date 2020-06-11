Reports: Secret Service ramping up Joe Biden protection

In anticipation of a possible Biden presidential win, more Secret Service agents have been added to his campaign detail, according to reports.

WASHINGTON — In anticipation of a possible Joe Biden presidential win, more Secret Service agents are headed to Wilmington, Delaware, according to reports.

A group of agents has been added to Biden's security detail as the Democratic nominee uses the Wilmington convention center to track the election results, according to Washington Post.

Dozens of secret service agents have already been providing protection to Biden's campaign as battleground state ballots continue to be counted following Tuesday's election.

A spokesperson with the Secret Service didn't provide any details, but told CNN, "For operational security reasons, the Secret Service cannot discuss specifically or in general terms the means, methods or resources we utilize to carry out our protective mission.”

CNN also reported Friday that a new restricted "national defense airspace" has been put in place over Biden's home. Biden could be delivering a major speech as early as Friday if a network projects he will win the election, according to the Washington Post.

Biden has had Secret Service protection since March, when he emerged as the likely Democratic nominee but this ramped-up detail will still be less than if he were the president-election, the Post said.

The United States Secret Service is a federal law enforcement agency that was established in 1865, according to its website. It currently operates under the US Department of Homeland Security and provides protection to the nation's top leaders and financial and critical infrastructure of the United States.

CNN said two sources familiar with the situation claimed that if Biden wins, the security detail for the president-elect would be almost as large as the detail of the current president.

As of Friday morning, neither Biden or President Trump have received the 270 Electoral College votes necessary to win. A handful of states remain in play Friday in the tightly contested U.S. presidential race. The outcome of contests in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Nevada will determine whether Biden or President Donald Trump wins the White House.

The solidly Republican state of Alaska has also not been called because it is only 50% counted and will not release absentee numbers until Nov. 10. It is not expected to impact the outcome.