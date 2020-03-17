The U.S. Secret Service says Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is receiving its protection beginning this week.

Biden made the request earlier this month after a handful of testy interactions with protesters at recent campaign events. During a Super Tuesday victory speech, two protesters rushed a stage in Los Angeles and came within a few feet of Biden.

The process for assigning a security detail to a candidate generally requires that campaigns initiate the request for protection. The Secret Service does a threat assessment. The ultimate decision on whether to provide protection is made by the Department of Homeland Security.

Bernie Sanders has not requested protection.