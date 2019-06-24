Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wants Congress to grant citizenship immediately to more than 800,000 U.S. residents who were brought to the country illegally as children.

The proposal for so-called "Dreamers" is part of the former vice president's immigration policy outline unveiled Monday in a newspaper op-ed ahead of Democrats' first 2020 primary debatesthis week in Miami.

Biden blasts President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration approach as "an assault" on the Latino community and an effort to "scare voters to turn out on Election Day."

The Democratic poll leader calls for more investments in electronic security at U.S. borders rather than Trump's proposed wall.

Biden emphasizes improvements in the asylum process and a refocusing of foreign policy to improve economic and security conditions in countries that migrants flee.

Trump says his immigration policies are meant to keep the country safe.