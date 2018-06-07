Tropical Storm Beryl strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 4 a.m. Houston time Friday, Beryl had winds of 75 mph and was moving to the west at 14 mph. It was located about 1,140 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, a chain of islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team says Beryl is small in size and will quickly become disorganized, however. It does not pose a threat to the Texas Gulf Coast at this time.

First Hurricane #Beryl has formed in the Atlantic #khou11 it is small in size and will quickly become disorganized. Doesn't pose a threat here locally pic.twitter.com/b3nMmfxsIT — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) July 6, 2018

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Although it became a hurricane, it should fall apart by the time it reaches the Lesser Antilles. That's due to strong wind shear, dry air and dust, which should all combine to weaken the system, AccuWeather said.

"Upper-level winds will become hostile well before the system approaches the Lesser Antilles this weekend," according to Weather Channel meteorologist Jonathan Erdman. "These shearing winds should rip the system apart. Dry air is also plentiful near the system and will likely play some weakening role."

Still, the remnants of the storm should bring locally heavy rains and gusty winds to portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday and Monday, the hurricane center said.

A separate storm could develop off the U.S. East Coast over the next few days, but isn't likely to directly impact land.

Following Tropical Storm Alberto, which developed during Memorial Day weekend, there were no tropical storms over the Atlantic basin during June for the first time since 2014, AccuWeather reported.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

