Senator Bernie Sanders has taken to Twitter to send a message to Disney for their wealth accrued after the much anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” broke multiple box office records opening weekend.

As one of the Democratic party’s front runners for 2020, Sanders criticized Disney’s CEO Bob Iger for making what he claims over 1,400 times more than the average worker at the company.

“What would be truly heroic is if Disney used its profits from Avengers to pay all of its workers a middle-class wage, instead of paying its CEO Bob Iger $65.6 million,” the 2020 hopeful tweeted Monday.

“Avengers: Endgame” shattered box office records opening weekend by making an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally.

The "Avengers" finale far exceeded even its own gargantuan expectations, according to studio estimates Sunday. The movie had been forecast to open between $260 million and $300 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, but moviegoers turned out in such droves that "Endgame" blew past the previous record of $257.7 million, set last year by "Avengers: Infinity War" when it narrowly surpassed "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($248 million or about $266 million in inflation adjusted dollars.)

To accommodate demand, the Walt Disney Co. released "Endgame" in more theaters — 4,662 in the U.S. and Canada — than any opening before. Advance ticketing services set new records. Early ticket buyers crashed AMC's website. And starting Thursday, some theaters even stayed open 72 hours straight.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.