Houston shop reports increased demand for Ukrainian flags

Kronberg's Flags and Flagpoles, in Bellaire, is helping to spread support for Ukraine one stitch at a time.

BELLAIRE, Texas — The war in Ukraine has spawned an effort to raise the country's flag as a sign of support and peace.

In Houston, the country's flag flies outside of consulates, homes and businesses.

One local shop is helping to spread support for Ukraine one stitch at a time.

Kronberg's Flags and Flagpoles in Bellaire hasn't ever cranked out so much support for our European neighbors.

"We’ve become Ukrainian flag central over here. Online orders have been coming in hot and heavy," owner Ron Kronberg said. "Probably for every one U.S. flag we’re selling, we’re selling 10 Ukrainian flags."

In its nearly 50 years in business, they've never seen so much demand. They're sewing 40 to 50 Ukrainian flags each day.

"Our hearts are just breaking," customer Roberta Murray said. "We feel for those people. We have no idea what they’re going through."

With only enough to fill small bags, Ukrainians continue to flee their home country. Many of them are women and children and they're getting on trains headed to Poland.

"Just the fact that all these people ... their lives are uprooted for no reason at all. Except for one man. One crazy person," Kronberg said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to wage war on Ukraine. Two children were killed in an attack in Kyiv on Monday.

"They’re fighting for their lives to maintain their independence," Kronberg said.

Compassion seems to be the only thread needed to connect Houston to people half a world away.

"As a sign of solidarity that we are supporting them in their fight for basic liberty," customer John Matthews said. "(He bought a flag to) Show my support for Ukraine."

Flags range in size and price -- from $25 to $50.

"The more we have flying around, the better," Kronberg said. "I mean, we feel like it’s an honor to sell them and I’m glad that we can make them."

As more Houstonians wave their flags, more support is shown for Ukraine.