BETHLEHEM, West Bank — The mysterious street artist known as Banksy has displayed a politically charged Nativity scene in Bethlehem, the town revered as Jesus' birthplace.

The artwork, named the "Scar of Bethlehem," has arrived just in time for the busy Christmas season.

It depicts the birth of Jesus under Israel's West Bank separation barrier with a bullet hole shaped like a star.

The piece is displayed at the "Walled Off Hotel," a Palestinian guesthouse in the town that's filled with Banksy's artwork.

Tourists have been flocking to the hotel as part of their visit to Bethlehem during the peak Christmas season.

A new artwork dubbed "Scar of Bethlehem" by the artist Banksy is displayed in The Walled Off Hotel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

AP

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.