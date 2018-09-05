BALTIMORE (CBS/WJZ) — From one of Baltimore’s rising stars, to one of the city’s homicide victims. Detectives are working around the clock to figure out who murdered Ray Glasgow III.

The 17-year-old was a distinguished student-athlete at Baltimore City College High School.

The emergency calls following the shooting that killed Glasgow were released Tuesday.

“I just don’t get it, it doesn’t make any sense that someone would do this to my cousin,” one of Glasgow’s cousins said.

Overcome with tears, those who knew Glasgow are left wondering why.

The teen’s murder is a disturbing reality that’s hit this city hard.

“People in this city are just killing each other for no reason whatsoever,” another one of Glasgow’s cousins said.

At about 6 p.m. on Saturday, shots rung out in southeast Baltimore.

Glasgow and friends were sitting in a parked car along Eden St. when a gunman pulled up and opened fire, killing Glasgow and injuring his friend.

Police say none of them were the intended victims.

