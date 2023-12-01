DWI suspect does backflip in attempt to prove he wasn't driving drunk

A man suspected of driving while he was intoxicated didn't flip out when police pulled him over. Instead, in an effort to prove he was sober, he did a backflip.

OHIO, Ill. — When 27-year-old Tanner Watson was pulled over in Ohio, he didn't flip out. Instead, he tried to prove he was sober by doing a backflip.

It was caught on dashcam video that was obtained by CNN.

Watson told the Broadway Heights police officer that he'd had three or four beers.

"Your driving's pretty bad. Your eyes are super glossy," an officer can be heard saying to Watson.

The officer said he could smell booze, so he started the usual sobriety tests, but Watson had another idea. He suggested a different challenge: landing a backflip.

Watson took his hat off and his backflip didn't backfire. It also didn't get him out of the officer's sobriety tests, which they said Watson got belligerent about doing.

He was arrested at the scene.

Watson joins the ranks of others who have over-performed during DWI stops -- from the Florida man who did a cartwheel but blew the landing to the Canadian crooner who sang the lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody flawlessly for six minutes.