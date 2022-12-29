3 children survive for days after parents killed in crash

Three children, a 5-year-old girl and her toddler brothers, survived the crash but were left trapped in the SUV.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA, Australia — Three children, ranging in age from 5 years old to 1 year old, survived a car crash that killed their parents and left them trapped for days in a rural part of Western Australia, according to a CNN report.

Western Australia Police said the family's Land Rover was found Tuesday morning in Kondinin, about 280 kilometers east of the state capital Perth.

Their three children, a 5-year-old girl and her toddler brothers, survived the crash but were left trapped in the SUV with their dead parents in searing temperatures until being discovered by a family member.

The family of five had been reported missing a day earlier when they didn't make it to a Christmas Day celebration.

Relative Michael Read told CNN affiliate Nine News the 5-year-old girl saved her youngest brother's life by freeing him from his child seat.

"If it wasn't for the 5-year-old undoing the buckle of the 1-year-old's car seat, he wouldn't be with us today," Read said. "She'll probably not know for a few years."

The situation was worsened by searing high temperatures, Read said.

Police said the three children were taken to the hospital with severe dehydration.