A restaurant explosion has left at least 15 people injured in the Canadian city of Mississauga late Thursday night, according to the Toronto Star.

Peel Regional Police tweeted that they received the call from the Hurontario/Eglinton area at 10:32 p.m. and have sealed off the surrounding plaza.

At least three victims were taken to a Toronto Trauma Center in critical condition after an IED detonated within the restaurant, according to police. Several other victims were taken to a local hospital.

Officials are currently looking for two suspects who were caught on camera fleeing the scene.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

Police described one of the men as being in his mid-20s wearing dark blue jeans, with a dark zip up hoodie pulled over his head and a baseball cap with a light grey peak. The man is believed to be about 5’10-6 feet and has a stocky build. His face was covered with black cloth material.

The second man is described as 5’9”-5’10” with a thin build wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie hood pulled over his head, grey shirt, and dark-colored skate shoes. His face was also covered.

Officials urge the public to contact them with any available information on the two suspects at 905-453-2121.

