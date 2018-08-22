ARLINGTON, Va. -- Arlington National Cemetery has been evacuated as authorities respond to a bomb threat. The cemetery said on its social media pages late Wednesday morning that all families, visitors and employees had been evacuated safely from public buildings and work areas.

The threat was being investigated.

The cemetery said it will be closed to the public for the rest of the day, but all funerals will be conducted as scheduled.

UPDATE: As of 12 p.m., we are closed to the public the rest of the day. We will conduct all funerals as scheduled.



We will continue to post updates on our website and social media platforms. https://t.co/gU5XSGeXVg — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) August 22, 2018

No further details were immediately available.

Hundreds of thousands of service members, veterans and their families have been laid to rest in the cemetery just outside the nation's capital.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.