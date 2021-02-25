An attorney for Jacob Chansley disputed his client was dangerous because he carried a spear into the riot on the U.S. Capitol.

An Arizona man who stormed the Capitol seven weeks ago while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns has asked to be released from jail.

An attorney for Jacob Chansley disputed his client was dangerous because he carried a spear into the riot and argued a note his client penned to then-Vice President Mike Pence wasn’t threatening.

Attorney Al Watkins said Chansley, who twice quit eating while in jail until authorities provided him organic food, is suffering from digestive tract difficulties due to the diet behind bars.

Prosecutors declined to comment on Chansley’s request. Chansley pleaded not guilty to the charges.