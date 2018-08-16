Celebrities are reacting to the death of Aretha Franklin.

The "Queen of Soul," whose impassioned, riveting voice made her a titan of American music, died Thursday morning at home in Detroit, her niece Sabrina Owens confirmed to The Detroit Free Press. She was 76.

Here's what stars are saying about the late legend.

Paul McCartney encouraged his followers to "take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years."

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

He continued: "She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame shared a special tribute to their first female inductee.

Lady Soul. The first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Aretha Franklin was an artist of passion, sophistication and command, whose recordings remain anthems that defined soul music. Long live the Queen. pic.twitter.com/3gJDuV2KF4 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) August 16, 2018

"She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!" President Donald Trump tweeted.

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

"There Will never be another," Bernadette Peters declared. "Thank you for giving us all of you!!"

RIP ARETHA. There Will never be another ..Thank you for giving us all of you!! — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) August 16, 2018

Speaking to the artist she described as "the ultimate queen," Christina Aguilera tweeted: "thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul."

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

"Her legendary voice came straight from God. Now her soul is with Him," tweeted Fergie.

RESPECT. Her legendary voice came straight from God. Now her soul is with Him. Thank you Aretha. 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Zhm1faBhX1 — Fergie (@Fergie) August 16, 2018

Along with lyrics to Franklin's "Natural Woman," Ava DuVernay tweeted, "Her voice/swagger was peerless. Thank you, #ArethaFranklin"

“Looking out on the morning rain

I used to feel so uninspired

And when I knew

I had to face another day

Lord, it made me feel so tired

Before the day I met you

Life was so unkind

But you’re the key to

My peace of mind.”

Her voice/swagger was peerless.

Thank you, #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5gp0OP10Jf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 16, 2018

Carole King tweeted, "What a life. What a legacy! So much love, respect and gratitude. R.I.P."

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

John Legend gave a "Salute to the Queen." He praised her as "The greatest vocalist I've ever known."

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

A seemingly shocked and broken-hearted Shonda Rhimes tweeted simply "Aretha."

Aretha. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 16, 2018

"Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen remarked, "There will never be another Queen of Soul, calling Franklin "the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift."

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

Sharing a photo with Franklin from 2012, Barbra Streisand wrote, "It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world."

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

John Stamos shared, "She was music. Soul, grace and respect!"

Charlie Daniels proclaimed that "The best of the best has departed."

The best of the best has departed

Rest in peace Aretha Franklin, the music you left us will

forever be a shining example of an exceptional God given gift.

You will be missed. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 16, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM