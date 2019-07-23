West Virginia State police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Graceylynn June Scritchfield was last seen in Fairmont, WV. She is 3 feet tall, weighs 35 lbs and has brown-blonde hair.

Authorities suspect she is with her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III. Hetrick is a 24-year-old white male. He's 5'9'' and approximately 140 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities do not know his destination, but Hetrick is believed to be driving a 2001 Gold Subaru Forester with the license plate 1TH163.

Anyone with information regarding Schritchfield's whereabouts should contact West Virginia State Police at 304-746-2100.