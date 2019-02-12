WASHINGTON — The Auschwitz Memorial has asked Amazon to remove multiple products listed on the site by sellers that use images of Auschwitz. Among the products being sold are 'Christmas ornaments' with images of the Auschwitz memorial on them, and 'Auschwitz' mouse pads.

The New York Post reports that there have also been bottle openers decorated with photos of Auschwitz.

It was Poland's Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum which raised alarm about the offensive products, but Twitter users also chimed in leading to Amazon's response.

Amazon says that the products have been removed, the New York Post writes, but after their response, the Auschwitz Museum was still posting to Twitter late Sunday flagging more products with images of Auschwitz on them.

According to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, in 1941 over twenty six thousand people were registered in Auschwitz, and the camp was included in the "process of the mass extermination of the Jews."