SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An Amazon employee stole more than $19,000 worth of merchandise from the warehouse, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's officials.



The loss prevention team for Amazon allegedly noticed an employee concealing an Apple MacBook while walking to his car, sheriff's officials said.



The employee admitted that he had more stolen items inside of his car and back at his apartment. Sacramento County deputies searched his apartment and found 130 more stolen Amazon products.



The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office did not release the man's identity but did say he is booked into the county's main jail for grand theft and embezzlement.