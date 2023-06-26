Battle brewing over future of AM radio

Some have argued that AM radio is the backbone of the nation's emergency alert system.

HOUSTON — Automakers building new electric vehicles have been getting rid of AM radios because they say the EV batteries can interfere with reception.

The issue is becoming a political battle and first responders are calling for AM radios to stay put.

During a hearing on Capitol Hill earlier this month, first responders argued that AM radio serves as the backbone of the nation's emergency alert system.

The issue is causing a bi-partisan agreement between liberal and conservative lawmakers.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz co-sponsored a bill for AM radio to remain in cars.