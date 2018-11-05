Procrastinators, if you haven’t gotten around to buying mom a dozen red roses online yet for Mother's Day, you may be too late. But don't despair.

There are other options, like stopping by local florists, going to a supermarket or ordering other kinds of flowers.

A quick check of online vs. retail pricing for a dozen roses:

1-800-Flowers.com

The no. 1 floral online retailer offers many varieties of roses, but they're costly. A 12-stem collection of pink roses is available for Sunday delivery, and comes in at nearly just under $90, once taxes, fees and shipping surcharges are added. The company says the cut-off time to order flowers delivered on Sunday is noon that day in most parts of the country.

BloomThat

The San Francisco-based start-up, which was acquired by longtime floral delivery service FTD, appears to be sold out for roses delivery on Sunday, based on what the website shows for availability.

TheBouqs

The online florist, which promises farm-to-table delivery of flowers, says the delivery cutoff is 2 p.m, Friday ET. We looked for roses to send Thursday, and they were sold out for Sunday delivery.

Amazon

The e-tailer, which, of course, sells just about everything, doesn't have a lot of good options for roses. We shopped for a dozen red roses, found some for $24.99, but the quickest delivery option we found was for Tuesday, two days after Mother's Day.

Local markets

Finally, you can’t beat the local supermarket for deals on flowers. A local Los Angeles food chain, Ralphs, has a dozen roses for $19.99. Whole Foods, which is now owned by Amazon, is offering 20 tulips for $10, for members of Amazon's Prime expedited shipping and entertainment service. But you'll need to pick up the coupon first, here.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM