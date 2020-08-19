Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominates Bernie Sanders for president at DNC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave brief remarks Tuesday night as she helped nominate Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has described the progressive movement started by Bernie Sanders as “a mass people’s movement” that’s working to move the country toward guaranteed health care and higher education.

The New York congresswoman gave brief remarks Tuesday night as she helped nominate the Vermont senator at the Democratic National Convention.

Ocasio-Cortez is widely seen as the successor of Sanders’ progressive flank of the party.