Google offers fun tribute to Alex Trebek

The search engine's 'did you mean' suggestion when you Google the late quiz show host's name is so very 'Jeopardy!'

Google is paying homage to the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

If you google Trebek's name, the search engine responds with "Did you mean: WHO IS Alex Trebek?"

Trebek died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"Jeopardy!" announced Nov. 23 that all-time champion Ken Jennings will serve as the first in a series of guest hosts as the show resumes production until a permanent replacement is named. The new episodes will air starting Jan. 11, 2021.

In the meantime, 10 of Trebek's best episodes, as chosen by the show, will air the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.

The final new episodes Trebek hosted will air the week of Jan. 4.

Trebek offered a hopeful Thanksgiving message in a recorded video from one of his last shows. In the video posted to Twitter ahead of the episode, Trebek said "there are many reasons to be thankful." He went on to recognize that the country along with the world have faced unprecedented challenges this holiday season.

Trebek told the audience, "keep the faith, we're gonna get through all of this."