Watch Live: Closing arguments begin in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family's Moselle estate in South Carolina back in June of 2021.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Closing arguments are taking place Wednesday in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, the final time both sides will have a chance to make their case to the jury before deliberations begin.

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family's Moselle estate back in June of 2021. Prosecutors say he's the sole person responsible while the defense says the state never seriously looked for any other potential witnesses.

Jurors started the day with a trip to the Murdaugh family estate, known as Moselle, to look at the property. They left the courthouse around 9:10 a.m. according to the press pool report. The 1,700 acre plot is where Paul and Maggie were killed near the kennels on the land. The request to visit the site was made by Murdaugh's lawyers.

They then moved on to closing arguments which are expected to take several hours. Judge Clifton Newman, however, hopes to give the case over to the jury to begin deliberations before the end of the day.

Pool report from Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal on the jurors trip to Moselle. Bauerlein was chosen by a lottery to be the person providing these updates:

The 12 jurors and 2 alternates assembled at the Colleton County Courthouse at 9 a.m. and loaded into three transport vans in the secured and gated area behind the courthouse. The windows were blocked to keep anyone from looking in. The vans left the courthouse at 9:10 a.m

Behind the jury was a phalanx of security vehicles and court personnel. Judge Clifton Newman rode in a pickup truck driven by Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Chapman. You may remember Capt. Chapman from the first full day of testimony; he was the lead local officer the night of June 7, 2021, at Moselle. He testified about Alex Murdaugh’s demeanor and the challenges of securing a scene in rainy conditions.

Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill and Court Reporter Elizabeth Harris followed the judge in a truck driven by Mike Atwood, who has led courthouse security for the duration of the trial. It was Mr. Atwood who told the judge about the bomb threat mid-trial.

The logistics are: the jury will be taken through the kennel entrance and have a total of 30 minutes to view the property. They will spend the bulk of their time at the kennels and the shed where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Towards the end of the visit, the jury will be taken to the main house for a view of the exterior. They will not go inside.

At 9:41 a.m., the pool turned into the kennel entrance at Moselle. There were at least 6 vehicles on the far side of Moselle Road with journalists taking pictures and videos. So the road is not blocked in the manner we had been told to expect though there are deputies guarding the entrance.

Your pool van pulled briefly up the short drive to the kennels and did a quick circle around the kennel area and shed before coming back to wait at the foot of the driveway on Moselle Road. The jury preceded us by several minutes. We had a few seconds to view them as they walked the narrow path between the kennels and the shed.

One juror was standing in the feed room door, glancing up at the doorway that has been the subject of so much wrenching testimony. Judge Newman was with them, standing still, looking down. He was in street clothes. Some of the deputies on watch while the jurors tour are some of the key witnesses in the case, including CCSO Detective Laura Rutland, who sat in on Alex Murdaugh’s first interview with SLED investigator David Owen in the early hours of June 8. They were parked that night in SLED Special Agent Owen’s SUV to get out of the rain.

At 10:07 a.m., Dick Harpootlian and co-counsel Margaret Fox came down the short driveway in Mr. Harpootlian’s black Mercedes. Mr. Harpootlian said the jury is now at the house and is wrapping up their tour. Defense lawyer Jim Griffin is delivering the closing argument as soon as this afternoon and was not with his colleagues.

Your pool was informed by deputies that Attorney General Alan Wilson is here, too, escorted by Sgt. Daniel Greene. It was Sgt. Greene’s bodycam video the jury viewed at the close of the prosecution’s questioning of Mr. Murdaugh late last week.

Closing arguments

After the jury visited Moselle, court resumed in Colleton County with the presentation of closing arguments. Judge Newman told the jury, on Day 27, they have heard all of the testimony, seen all of the evidence and toured the site and now it is time for closing arguments.

Creighton Waters for the State

Waters starts out with saying there is only one person with the means, motive and opportunity -- and that it’s the defendant, Richard Alexander Murdaugh.

To set the stage: you must understand Alex and who he is – a person of singular prominence in the community and able to avoid accountability for his entire life.

For Alex, there was a financial storm brewing:

there were bad land deals that led to financial problems

he had big cases his partners thought took care of the issues

he became addicted to the money and started to steal through billing his personal expenses to the firm,

he is stealing and borrowing from his family and from clients

he began to disburse funds from the fake Forge account that were converted to personal funds.

During this time, he’s stealing, borrowing millions of dollars – it continued until boat crash in 2019.

Because of criminal charges and civil charges related to the boat case, after the boat case, Alex’s theft increased. Everything was coming to a head in Spring 2021:

he stole from the Satterfields, and then there was the publicity on the Satterfield settlement that Alex stole;

he convinced Chris Wilson to send him the Ferris fees; Mark Tinsley was seeking $10M from Alex in the boat case, because he thought Alex had the money;

there was a motions hearing scheduled in the boat case for May 25

the Ferris fees check was found by Jeanne Seckinger

Alex been talking about structuring fees and the firm suspected him of hiding assets for the boat case;

financial statements show Alex ran out of money

On June 7, he was in his office when Jeanne Seckinger confronts him about the Ferris fees and he gets the news his father Randolph is put back in hospital that morning.

Alex killed Maggie and Paul that night. The forensic timeline puts Alex there at the scene, the use of family weapons corroborates that, and his lies afterward confirms that.

Everything that caused pressure on Alex goes away with the deaths of Maggie and Paul, sympathies involving the boat case goes away, the boat case hearing goes away, and everyone rallies around Alex.

By September:

Alex has borrowed $250K from a law partner, and $350K from Palmetto State Bank.

Jeanne finds the fake Forge account and Alex’s paralegal finds the cashed Ferris checks

Chris Wilson confronts him on September 4 about the trust account and the $195K he put up in his personal money to cover Alex’s shortfall

PMPED fires him

and the side of the road shooting happens

The accountability he tried to get away again, but it fell apart quicker because his brother found out he was lying and trying to buy drugs.

This is a different like none you’ve seen before because Alex is a different man than any you’ve seen before: A middle aged man who appears outwardly successful, has a strong family legacy, has prominence and reputation in community, but is living a lie. The pressures on him are overwhelming and things like June 7 happen – husbands kill wives, fathers kill sons -- men become family annihilators.

Waters asks the jury to judge the facts -- determine the credibility and believability of witnesses and evidence; credibility – the demeanor, if the witness has been dishonest in the past; just because someone is deemed an expert, its up to juror to decide.

Waters reminds the jury that circumstantial evidence is as strong as physical evidence in proving the State’s case.

There was a gathering storm around Alex: his family legacy, prominence in community, he was seen as being wealthy, a successful lawyer, he was a part time solicitor (Waters pointed out Alex knew how to out together complex cases)

Alex made more than $1M a year, but was uninterested in firm management, the partners get paid once a year and but must make money last; there was intentional chaos; a constant velocity of money; there were questionable land deals; the big cases were not enough to satisfy; he steals – borrows, steals – and has the ability to sit down and lie to clients, partners and family.

Alex couldn’t tell one conversation he had with a client that stuck with him. He didn’t talk about those who trusted him and he has asked you, the jury, to trust him from the stand.

He was at the scene with the victims minutes before they were killed -- and he lied about it.

Some of the pressures Alex faced:

The boat case – a civil suit asking for $10M. Alex denies confronting Mark Tinsley over the civil suit; Alex doesn’t have the umbrella insurance policy after the Satterfield case to help pay for the Beach case; Faris case fees become a source of income; Alex served with motion to compel about finances in Beach case; Alex can’t have anyone looking at his finances because he will be found out. If he can stay one step ahead, he won’t have to face that accountability.

The process in the civil suit begins; Satterfield case reappears after media reports, Alex continues to lie about millions of dollars already stolen.

Faris case — spring 2021 paralegal finds check

Everything converging in one week, one day – father in hospital, Jeanne confronts him about Faris fees – the murders occur.

In the wake of this, everything changes -- people are afraid, concerned, backlash from boat case is gone. Alex worked those types of cases and knew if he were seen as a victim, the civil suit goes away because the sympathy toward him.

Alex put borrowed money into Wilson’s account – first thing he did was to keep financial wheel going.

This particular man, who proved over and over he would do anything to avoid accountability, can’t let anyone see his financials.

From May 2007 to June 7, Waters produces a graph showing Alex’s increasing financial misdeeds – money he stole or borrowed and the lines of credit he maxed out – and how the boat case increased Alex’s stealing.

Alex claims an opioid addiction for 20 years that gave him energy, makes him paranoid and agitated, and says withdrawals will make him do anything; he says he takes 1000mg per day. Waters asks the jury to use common sense, is 1000mg daily survivable? Would that amount of drugs allow Alex to engage in successful work and have an outward appearance of success and the ability to deal in complicated schemes? Waters says Alex couldn’t function if he were taking that much dope – it is just one more lie he wants the jury to believe.

Waters says you’ve seen the interviews, he talks about being paranoid. Waters asks the jury to listen to Alex’s interviews with David Owen. He’s not expressing paranoia, he’s smooth, focused on getting information from law enforcement officers; Alex went through the whole process in Savannah in September to get a sketch artist suspect drawing in the shooting; there were three interviews before September and Alex mentions Paul was a little detective, in reference to Paul paying attention to not letting Alex take pills.

In May, Paul texts Alex about Maggie finding pills and Paul tells his father they need to talk – another pressure on Alex. The weekend of the USC baseball game, Alex isn’t there, he’s at the hotel; Maggie and Paul were watching him like a hawk -- everything was coming down on him.

Alex doesn’t care about lying to friends, family, or clients if it keeps him from accountability.

There is an hour break for lunch -- court will resume at 2:15 p.m

Alex Murdaugh Trial Tuesday Recap

The defense presented about a half dozen rebuttal witnesses on Tuesday, after the defense rested their case on Monday afternoon.

Ronnie Crosby, a former law partner of Alex Murdaugh was called back to call into question Alex’s professed paranoia involving SLED and Alex’s confusing agent David Williams with the lead investigator on Paul and Maggie’s murder case – David Owen. Crosby had met both agents and photos of both men were shown to the jury.

Dr. Ellen Riemer returned to refute the defense’s forensic expert Dr. Jonathan Eisenstat. Eisenstat testified he believed the second gunshot to Paul was a contact head wound, entering the body from the back of Paul’s head.

Former Hampton County Sheriff Thomas “TC” Smalls was on the stand to testify about Alex’s relation to law enforcement and the installation of blue lights in Alex’s personal vehicle. Smalls said while he knew Alex, he never gave him permission to install blue lights in his vehicle. Smalls also testified Alex never mentioned to him any threats to his family involving the boat case.

Paul McManigal testified about tests he conducted over the weekend involving the raise-to-wake feature on an iPhone similar to Maggie’s. His undocumented results showed a phone thrown like a Frisbee or a phone shaken or picked up aggressively would not necessarily wake the phone.

Longtime friend and former law partner Mark Ball re-took the stand to testify he had never heard of Alex’s opioid addiction or of him being om a video taken at the crime scene moments before the murder until Alex testified on the stand.

In a surprise move, Attorney General Alan Wilson took over the presentation of rebuttal witness Dr. Kenny Kinsey. Kinsey was the crime scene investigator from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department that initially testified about the angle of the shots fired the evening of June 7. He was back on the stand to refute testimony from defense witnesses –Eisenstat, crime scene analysists Tim Palmbach and Mike Sutton.