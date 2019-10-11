BEND, Ore. — The heated Alabama-LSU rivalry apparently became so intense for two men that one of them ended up shooting the other in the back of the head, deputies say.

Christopher Honey, 51, faces several charges in the alcohol-fueled rage, including attempted murder, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called just before 3 p.m. to a home on Bear Creek Road on a report of a shooting. It's been learned since Honey and another man, a 40-year-old from Biddeford, Maine, were watching the Alabama-LSU football game when at some point, they started arguing.

The argument turned physical, deputies say, with Honey grabbing a shotgun with a birdshot shell and shooting the 40-year-old in the back of his head and neck area as he walked away.

He was taken to an area hospital by a deputy, with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Deputies say it took about a half-hour for Honey to surrender to deputies and a SWAT team who had been attempting to place him under arrest.

It's believed alcohol played a role in the violent watch party.

Honey is charged with attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. He, too, had an outstanding warrant for DUI and criminal driving while suspended.

RELATED: Trump in Tuscaloosa: President soaks in Deep South cheers at Alabama-LSU game

RELATED: 'Baby Trump' balloon slashed near Alabama-LSU game

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter