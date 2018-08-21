TETERBORO, N.J. (AP) — A plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport is now heading to an airport in New York to attempt an emergency landing.

Westfield-Barnes, Massachusetts, regional airport manager Eric Billowitz says the troubled Gulfstream IV is now bound for New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of New York City.

The plane was carrying 16 passengers when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted.

The jet had been headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England. It had previously been set to try to land at the Westfield-Barnes airport.

Billowitz says Stewart airport has an even longer runway, better for such emergencies.

