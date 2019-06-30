Television network A&E will pay tribute to the late Beth Chapman on Monday.

According to Fox News, on July 1, the cable channel will run on-air tributes after each episode of the network's regular 4-hour "Dog the Bounty Hunter" programming block.

Chapman, 51, was married to Duane "Dog" Chapman, the star of the successful reality series, which ran from 2004 until 2012. The program followed Beth, Duane and their family as they tracked down and caught fugitives.

Beth was a main part of the show. More recently, the couple had been filming a new series on WGN America called "Dog's Most Wanted."

Beth died Wednesday morning in Hawaii after a nearly two-year battle with cancer. She had been hospitalized since Friday when doctors put her in a medically-induced coma to spare her pain while they treated her.

The family plans to hold memorial services in both Hawaii and Colorado, where Beth was born.

"I hope there is a God. And if there is, I'm going to see my honey again. And that's all we can do, is hope," Duane Chapman told reporters.

According to A&E's online schedule, the 4-hour programming block begins at 7 a.m. Eastern Time.

