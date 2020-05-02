WASHINGTON — Silver screen actor and Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at the age of 103, according to his son actor Michael Douglas.

In a statement posted on social media, Michael Douglas said, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.”

The actor is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens.

Michael Douglas wrote in a post to Facebook, "to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

The actor went on to say, “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael added. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

In Nov. 2018, Kirk Douglas attended his son Michael's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor said of his father, “It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today,” as he became emotional he went on to say, "Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”

Kirk Douglas was considered a superstar before the term was coined, and according to PEOPLE held over 92 acting credits and was in in some 75 films.

Actors Michael Douglas, left, and his father, Kirk, pose for a photograph at the senior Douglas' home in Beverly Hills, Calif., April 7, 2003.

AP

Douglas was an Academy Award nominee in 1950 for his film "Champion", in 1953 for the film "The Bad and the Beautiful" and again in 1957 for his role as Vincent Van Gogh in the film "Lust for Life".