The release of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's sequel to the horror film "A Quiet Place" has been delayed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krasinski, who wrote and directed "A Quiet Place II" announced the delay on social media.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," he wrote. "Well due to the every-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that."

The film was scheduled for an international release on March 18. The U.K release was scheduled for March 19 and a North American release was scheduled for March 20. Krasinski did not give a new release date for the film.

"A Quiet Place II" is the third film to announce a delayed release this month. Sony recently pushed the release of "Peter Rabbit 2," scheduled for release in the U.S on April 3, will now hit theaters on August 7.

"No Time to Die," the latest James Bond film, was the first to announce a delayed release. The film will now hit theaters in November instead of April.

Cinemas in China, where the new coronavirus was first reported, have been closed for several weeks. Italy recently shuttered all of its theaters as well. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the global film industry may face a $5 billion loss amid the outbreak.