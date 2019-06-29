Luis Alvarez, the retired police officer who testified before Congress alongside Jon Stewart to plead for health benefits for 9/11 first responders, has died.

Alvarez was diagnosed with cancer 16 years after the attacks in New York, and underwent his 69th round of chemotherapy after his appearance before Congress. His family announced his death on Facebook.

"It is with peace and comfort, that the Alvarez family announce that Luis (Lou) Alvarez, our warrior, has gone home to our Good Lord in heaven today," the post read. "Please remember his words, “Please take care of yourselves and each other.” We told him at the end that he had won this battle by the many lives he had touched by sharing his three year battle. He was at peace with that, surrounded by family."

Alvarez had announced that he would be entering hospice care the week before his death. Alvarez explained in a Facebook post that when he went in for his chemotherapy appointment, a nurse noticed he was disoriented and, after a few tests, realized his liver had completely shut down because of tumors.

The NYPD will be arranging his funeral, alongside the United States military and other agencies.