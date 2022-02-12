The victim was a Missouri man visiting the city with his family. He was found dead in his hotel room on St. Charles Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a 75-year-old man from Missouri at a hotel on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday night.

According to New Orleans Police, officers responded to an emergency call at the Avenue Plaza Hotel at 2111 St. Charles Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they were called to room 612 where they found an unresponsive man who had suffered from head trauma.

Officers then located a man they later identified as the suspect, 29-year-old Martin Furtado, in the bathroom. Furtado was not staying in the room or the hotel, according to police. He was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died at around midnight. Police say that it is believed he was beaten to death by fists and not by a weapon.

It was later revealed that the victim was a 75-year-old man from Missouri, who was in New Orleans with his family.

Bail for Furtado has been set at $350,000.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will continue to lead the the investigation.

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.