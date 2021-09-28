Reports: 6 hurt in Lake Charles chemical plant explosion

Video posted on Facebook late Monday night reportedly showed plums of smoke drifting into the sky after the explosion.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Six workers were reportedly hurt in an explosion at a chemical plant in Lake Charles on Monday night.

According to KPLC, the explosion happened at Westlake Chemical's Petro Complex 2 Unit on Louisiana Highway 108. Joe Andrepont, a spokesperson for the company, told the television station that the facility, used to produce ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion.

Andrepont said the six employees that were injured were contracted employees, and all plant personnel were accounted for.

Newsweek reports that a video posted on Facebook late Monday night reportedly showed plums of smoke drifting into the sky after the explosion.

Shawn Carter, who reportedly filmed the video, told Newsweek that he learned that one of the six injured employees sustained severe burns to half of their body.

Several people who commented on Carter's photo reported hearing the explosion miles away. "I heard and felt the explosion in Sulfur," one commenter said.