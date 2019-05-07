One day after Southern California experienced its strongest earthquake in 20 years, a 5.4 magnitude aftershock rattled the area once again early Friday morning.

The quake struck around 4:07 a.m. Pacific Time in the Mojave Desert, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The aftershock was located 16 kilometers West of Searles Valley, California.

So far, it's the largest of a swarm of ongoing aftershocks to hit California following Thursday's 6.4 magnitude quake that also struck in the Mojave Desert and led Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency for one county.

Dramatic video on Friday showed a Good Morning America reporter caught in the aftershock while her camera was rolling.

When the earthquake struck on July 4, people from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion and took to social media to report it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.